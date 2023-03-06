Security guard arrested over alleged killing of security supervisor at UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police on Monday arrested the security guard who was allegedly involved in the killing of the security supervisor Saqlain Bangash at the University of Peshawar (UoP) from district Khyber.

According to a police spokesman, the accused fled to district Khyber soon after the incident, but he was traced out and arrested within 12 hours, adding that during the initial course of the investigation, the killing was the result of an accident.

DSP University Campus, Fazal Rabi Khan said that the slain Saqlain Bangash was inspecting security arrangements for the International hostel. The security guard Masood was opening the hostel gate for him when his gun dropped down and went off, injuring Saqlain Bangash critically.

The injured was immediately rushed to the nearby Khyber Teaching Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A press release issued here said that Saqlain Bangash was a retired employee of UoP and currently, he was working as a Security Supervisor with the Sigma Security Company which had deputed him at the University.

"Saqlain Bangash was on a security round of the hostels when he received a bullet injury from a gunshot by the Sigma Security Company's guard deputed at one of the hostels," said a press release.

It further added that although the police department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter, the UoP has also constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter transparently and logically.