Security Guard Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Security guard commits suicide over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A security guard of a private housing colony committed suicide by shooting himself over domestic dispute near old Dunya Pur road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 45 years old security guard namely Shamshad s/o Ibrahim had some domestic issue.

He was on night duty when he shoot himself early morning with his own gun and committed suicide.

The body of the deceased was handed over to local police for autopsy and further legal action.

APP /sak1155 hrs

