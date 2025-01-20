Open Menu

Security Guard Dies Accidentally While Cleaning Weapon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Security guard dies accidentally while cleaning weapon

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A security guard of a petrol pump accidentally shot himself while cleaning the weapon here near Chak 97/M, Chamb Morr on Monday.

According to Rescue officials,the victim,Waqar,20, son of Salman,resident of Chak 97/M, was cleaning the repeater when a bullet fired and hit his jaw.

Consequently, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better t ..

“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Po ..

Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th con ..

Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

55 minutes ago
 First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l ..

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport

57 minutes ago
 EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study b ..

EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

12 hours ago
 Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan