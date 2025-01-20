Security Guard Dies Accidentally While Cleaning Weapon
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A security guard of a petrol pump accidentally shot himself while cleaning the weapon here near Chak 97/M, Chamb Morr on Monday.
According to Rescue officials,the victim,Waqar,20, son of Salman,resident of Chak 97/M, was cleaning the repeater when a bullet fired and hit his jaw.
Consequently, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
