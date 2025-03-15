Security Guard Found Dead
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A security guard was found dead in office of the security guard company in One Unit Chowk area here.
Police and Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) sources said that staff of a security guard company called Rescue 1122 and police helpline 15 and informed about death of a security guard in a room.
The police team was told at the incident scene that 55-years-old Jan Masih, son of Khursheed Masih, a resident of Sahiwal district, was working as a security guard at the company’s office in Bahawalpur city.
He lived in a room of the office and when the door of his room was not opened in morning, the staff informed the police. The police shifted the body to hospital morgue and launched investigation.
