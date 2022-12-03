UrduPoint.com

Security Guard Injured In Kabul Embassy Attack Flown Back To Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Security guard injured in Kabul embassy attack flown back to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistani security guard Israr Mohammad was flown back to Peshawar on Friday night after he was critically injured in an attack targeting Pakistan's Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani.

"The helicopter carrying the injured security guard Israr Mohammad in today's attack on our mission in Kabul, has landed in Peshawar," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack targeting Head of Mission Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

The Head of the Mission remained safe, however, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad was critically injured in the attack while protecting the envoy.

Pakistan also summoned the Afghan Charge d'affaires to convey its "deep concern and anguish" over the attack in Kabul on Pakistan's Head of Mission.

The interim Afghan government strongly condemned the attack and assured that a "serious investigation" would be conducted to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar Foreign Office Government

Recent Stories

US Mission to Defeat Islamic State in Syria Remain ..

US Mission to Defeat Islamic State in Syria Remains 'Viable, Credible' - White H ..

16 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

16 minutes ago
 Pak-Thai bilateral ties moving in upward direction ..

Pak-Thai bilateral ties moving in upward direction: Shazia Marri

18 minutes ago
 Cameroon v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

Cameroon v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

18 minutes ago
 AJK EC lauds administration for maintaining law, o ..

AJK EC lauds administration for maintaining law, order during LB polls

18 minutes ago
 Vlahovic starts for Serbia as Swiss lose Sommer to ..

Vlahovic starts for Serbia as Swiss lose Sommer to illness

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.