UrduPoint.com

Security Guard Injures After Resistance

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Security guard injures after resistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The security guard of a cotton factory was injured by a buttstroke of a pistol when putting up resistance to a robbery bid late yesterday night.

According to the rescuer, the 30-year-old victim named Muhammad Akhtar was the son of Ghulam Fareed and a resident of Ghazi Ghat and received serious injuries on his forehead.

He was moved to nearby RHC Baseera for emergency treatment.

As per information collected by rescuers through eyewitnesses, the four unidentified accused arrived to steal the electric transformer of the cotton factory. When the guard held resistance, thieves entangled with the security man and fled from the scene.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Robbery Man Ghat Ghazi Cotton From

Recent Stories

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

1 hour ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

2 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.