Security guard injures after resistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The security guard of a cotton factory was injured by a buttstroke of a pistol when putting up resistance to a robbery bid late yesterday night.

According to the rescuer, the 30-year-old victim named Muhammad Akhtar was the son of Ghulam Fareed and a resident of Ghazi Ghat and received serious injuries on his forehead.

He was moved to nearby RHC Baseera for emergency treatment.

As per information collected by rescuers through eyewitnesses, the four unidentified accused arrived to steal the electric transformer of the cotton factory. When the guard held resistance, thieves entangled with the security man and fled from the scene.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.