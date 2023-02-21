(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A team of Peshawar police on Tuesday arrested the security guard, involved in the killing of a lecturer at the entrance of Islamia College Peshawar.

According to police, the accused security guard named Sher Muhammad was arrested from Karak district.

Police said the accused has been shifted to Peshawar for further investigation and legal procedure.

Lecturer, Bashir Ahmad and security guard, Sher Muhammad both had developed some arguments at the gate of Islamia College Peshawar on February 19.