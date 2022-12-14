Security guard killed, cash looted

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed men on Wednesday looted Rs 3000 cash from the Yarik Toll Plaza and killed the security.

According to police sources, Security guard Murad Ali son of Shehbaz Khan resident of Quetta who was on duty at the toll plaza died on the spot in the incident.

The assailants looted Rs 300,000 cash from the toll plaza and fled from the scene.

After receiving the information, a team of Yarik Police Station led by SHO Raffi Ullah reached the site and started an investigation into the matter.