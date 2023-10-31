Open Menu

Security Guard Killed During Robbery

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Security guard killed during robbery

Unidentified robbers shot dead a security guard in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Unidentified robbers shot dead a security guard in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that some armed bandits stormed into Dilpasan Hosiery situated at Wali Pura and tried to loot garments and other items.

However, when the security guard, Kaleem Ullah resident of Chak No.273-GB, produced resistance, the outlaws got enraged and they shot the guard dead.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress, spokesman added.

