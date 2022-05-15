UrduPoint.com

Security Guard Killed For Resisting Robbery Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :A security guard of a private hospital was shot dead by armed robbers for putting resistance in a robbery bid here on Sunday.

According to police sources, two unidentified armed robbers snatched cash and mobile phone from a citizen in front of a private hospital at Jamlera road in premises of Gagu Mandi Police Station.

In the meantime, the security guard of the hospital namely Muhammad Saleem tried to resist the robbery bid when a robber shot him dead and escaped from the scene.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue of the hospital and started the investigations into the incident.

