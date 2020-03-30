UrduPoint.com
Security Guard Killed In Arifwala Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:57 PM

Security guard killed in Arifwala road mishap

A security guard died in a traffic accident near Kabula road, Tehsil Aifwala after the collision with a trailer on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A security guard died in a traffic accident near Kabula road, Tehsil Aifwala after the collision with a trailer on Monday.

According to police reports, the security guard was kiled when a a rashly driven trailer rammed into his motorcycle.

The trailer's driver escaped after ploughing into the bike.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hassan s/o Abdur Rehman resident of 85-EP, Tehsil Arifwala.

The police team, after receiving information, rushed to site and started investigation.

