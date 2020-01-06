UrduPoint.com
Security Guard Killed In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:42 PM

Security guard killed in Havelian

A security guard of a private company was shot dead on Monday in exchange of harsh words over a petty dispute in Joray Maira area, police said

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A security guard of a private company was shot dead on Monday in exchange of harsh words over a petty dispute in Joray Maira area, police said.

According to Havelian police station, the security guard identified as Shafaqat was deployed to a building material store where he exchanged arguments with an accused Nasir who allegedly shot him dead on the spot.

The accused murderer was managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime but later arrested by Havelian police during a search operation.

The police have registered a case against the accused and shifted the dead body of Shafaqat to DHQ from where it was handed over to the family after completing medico legal formalities.

