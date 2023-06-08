UrduPoint.com

Security Guard Killed In Robbery Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A private security guard was shot at and killed outside a medical store situated at Allah Shafi chowk here.

Rescuers said the two accused tried to forcibly walk into the medical store. They intended to loot the cash on gunpoint.

However, the security guard intercepted them to put up resistance.

As a result, one of the unknown accused opened straight fire on the guard causing him critically wounded. Rescuers rushed to the location on an anonymous call and shifted him immediately to the Nishtar hospital where the medic pronounced him dead.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shamir, 57, son of Sultan, resident of Kabir Walla.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached the spot and collected evidence to start an investigation.

