Security Guard Kills Girlfriend Over Refusal For Marriage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

A security guard has allegedly shot dead his girlfriend over refusal for marriage in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A security guard has allegedly shot dead his girlfriend over refusal for marriage in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

According to the police spokesman, one Waseem working as security guard in a private farmhouse in Chak 113-GB developed relations with a girl Saba of the same locality and insisted her for marriage but the girl refused to do so.

On her refusal, the accused Waseem was reportedly enraged and he opened fire killing his girlfriend on the spot.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

