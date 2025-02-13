Security Guard Kills Man At Fuel Station
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:31 PM
A security guard at a filling station shot dead a worker in tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A security guard at a filling station shot dead a worker in tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.
According to police sources, Arsalan Niazi, a security guard at Rana Petroleum located near the 240 Mor, an area of city Jaranwala police station, opened fire and killed an employee, Qasim son of Liaquat, resident of No.
15 Chungi Samundari.
Police moved the body to the mortuary for postmortem and collected evidence from the site.
Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched
One killed in Karachi road accident
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region
UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched2 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident2 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart diseases12 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues12 minutes ago
-
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services12 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activities12 minutes ago
-
FIC MS removed over poor performance12 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Khanna police station12 minutes ago
-
6th National Women Youth Career Conference starts at Nowshera12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT24 minutes ago