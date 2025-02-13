Open Menu

Security Guard Kills Man At Fuel Station

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Security guard kills man at fuel station

A security guard at a filling station shot dead a worker in tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A security guard at a filling station shot dead a worker in tehsil Jaranwala on Thursday.

According to police sources, Arsalan Niazi, a security guard at Rana Petroleum located near the 240 Mor, an area of city Jaranwala police station, opened fire and killed an employee, Qasim son of Liaquat, resident of No.

15 Chungi Samundari.

Police moved the body to the mortuary for postmortem and collected evidence from the site.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

