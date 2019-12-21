UrduPoint.com
Security Guard Of Health Center Murdered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:21 PM

A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Sillanwali police limits here Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Sillanwali police limits here Saturday.

Police sources said, Muhammad Zulfiqar, a security guard of Basic Health Center of Chak 126 Gamman Sillanwali was moving on motorcycle towards the village when some unknown persons shot him dead and fled from the scene.

THQ Sillanwali handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered case against unknown accused and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

