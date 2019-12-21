Security guard of Health Center murdered in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Sillanwali police limits here Saturday.

Police sources said, Muhammad Zulfiqar, a security guard of Basic Health Center of Chak 126 Gamman Sillanwali was moving on motorcycle towards the village when some unknown persons shot him dead and fled from the scene.

THQ Sillanwali handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered case against unknown accused and started investigation.