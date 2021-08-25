Security guard of Timergara Bazaar shot dead

Security guard was shot dead in the area of Timergara Bazaar during wee hours on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Security guard was shot dead in the area of Timergara Bazaar during wee hours on Wednesday.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Sahibzada Gull,he was on duty at Timergara Bazaar where he was shot dead by an unidentified armed man.

The alleged murderer escaped from the scene and the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Body of the deceased was shifted to THQ Hospital Timergara for medico-legal formalities. Timergara police have registered a case and investigation was underway.