Security Guard Receives Injuries In Hand Grenade Attack In Clifton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:24 PM

Security guard receives injuries in hand grenade attack in Clifton

A security guard sustained injured in a hand grenade attack by unidentified motorcyclists in Clifton area here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A security guard sustained injured in a hand grenade attack by unidentified motorcyclists in Clifton area here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, two unknown motorcyclists threw a hand grenade at Bahria Icon Tower at Shahrah-e-Firdousi near Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine.

As a result,a security guard identified as Muneer s/ o Nazeer age 35 years was injured.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

