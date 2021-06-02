Security guard receives injuries in hand grenade attack in Clifton

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A security guard sustained injured in a hand grenade attack by unidentified motorcyclists in Clifton area here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, two unknown motorcyclists threw a hand grenade at Bahria Icon Tower at Shahrah-e-Firdousi near Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine.

As a result,a security guard identified as Muneer s/ o Nazeer age 35 years was injured.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.