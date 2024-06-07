Security guard shoots teen in North Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A security guard from a private company shot and injured a teenage garbage collector in North Karachi on Friday.

According to the district Central Police spokesperson, the guard, identified as Ramzan, shot 17-year-old Samad in the stomach after an argument.

The injured boy was immediately taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred within the Sir Syed police station's jurisdiction. The guard fled the scene, and police have launched a search to apprehend him.