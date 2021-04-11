Security guard shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A security guard was shot dead by unidentified persons, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Haneef, resident of Dastgir Colony was security guard in a local factory. He went out for walk after eating meal when unidentified persons shot him dead nearIqbal Nagar.

On information, the police reached the spot and started investigation by taking body into custody.