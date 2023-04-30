Security guard shot dead in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A security guard of private housing society was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Airport area here Sunday.

Two accused riding a motorcycle opened fire on the duty security guard after they were stopped by him at the barrier.

As result, security guard Nazar Hussain was died on the spot.

Police have arrested accused Nabeel who is being interrogated while raids are being conducted to arrest his absconding accomplice.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that evidences were being collected from the spot and the body had been shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

The initial investigation did not reveal any evidence of the involvement of the accused in street crime, however, investigations are being carried out from all angles.

The absconding accused involved in the incident will also be arrested and brought to justice, the SP added.