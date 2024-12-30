Security Guards To Be Given 37,000 Salary Per Month: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has said that ex-servicemen have rendered great services to the country and their problems would be resolved on priority basis.
He said that all private companies and institutions should pay salary to security guards at least Rs 37,000 per month as per the decision of the Sindh government.
DC expressed this while addressing the annual meeting of the District Armed Service Board (DASB) at the Darbar Hall of the DC Office on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner said that Soldier Board is working for the welfare of ex-servicemen and theirs of martyrs.
He instructed the heads of all departments to resolve the problems of ex-employees of law enforcement agencies and families of martyrs on priority basis.
Deputy Commissioner directed Regional Incharge of NADRA to issue B-form, family registration certificate and identity cards of children of retired military employees on priority basis.
He instructed all assistants Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to immediately resolve revenue matters, sale certificates and registration applications.
Earlier, Deputy Director of District Armed Service Board Shaheed Benazirabad Major (R) Khalil Ahmed while briefing the meeting said that the Soldier Board is working for the welfare of retired soldiers and theirs of martyrs since 1921, after the creation of Pakistan, it was brought under the Ministry of Defense and renamed as District Armed Service Board.
He said that the board established in District Shaheed Benazirabad is providing assistance, verification and post-retirement assistance to the ex-servicemen of District Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad.
The meeting was attended by Director Information Muhammad Musa Gondal, Regional Incharge NADRA Rafiq Ahmed Buller, District Accounts Officer Habibur Rehman Arain, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar and ex-servicemen welfare officers.
