Security guidelines issued to hold political gatherings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday issued a code of conduct and security guidelines for political parties to hold a gathering in the province.

A notification issued here directed all the divisional commissioners, district administrations, district police officers, and additional IGs to strictly ensure the implementation of the code of conduct and security guidelines.

The decision has been taken in the wake of law and order situation in the province.

According to the SOPs, the political parties will submit an application for NOC to the district administration for meetings, corner meetings with venue and list of leadership and number of audience.

The local leadership will submit an affidavit that no road or street will be blocked and no problem will be created in the flow of traffic.

Meetings by different political parties will not be held on the same date, time and place.

All NOCs for holding corner meetings and political gatherings will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration will identify two or three suitable places for political gatherings in consultation with stakeholders.

The corner meetings will be held in closed premises while political activities will not be allowed in the buildings of government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, sports grounds and roads.

All political parties will organize their political meetings in daylight and would not exceed the scheduled time.

The use of loudspeakers will be allowed in large political gatherings and not to be used near public places, places of worship, hospitals and educational institutions.

Defamatory, derogatory language, hate speech and personal attacks in speeches will not be made by any person or group and no harm shall be caused to any person or property.

No posters, banners boards, or flags will be pasted on government buildings by any political party and posters.

The size of party posters, banners, and boards will be as per the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The security of political leaders and workers will be their own responsibility and no personal security will be given to politicians except those who have cases.

Political leaders and activists can deploy private security guards who possess licensed weapons for their protection and the details of guards and weapons must be registered with the concerned police station.

The organizers will provide the video recording of the rally to the concerned police station.