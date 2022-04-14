UrduPoint.com

Security High Alert On Eve Of Easter: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Security high alert on eve of Easter: CPO

The security of churches in the city has been put on high alert aimed at to provide foolproof security to the christian community on the eve of Easter falling on Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The security of churches in the city has been put on high alert aimed at to provide foolproof security to the christian community on the eve of Easter falling on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, additional security measures have been put in place to avert any untoward incident.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik said all arrangements have been completed regarding security and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, he urged the Christian community to be vigilant and check any suspicious activity.

He congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

