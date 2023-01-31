UrduPoint.com

Security In Islamabad Put On High Alert

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Security in Islamabad put on high alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The security in the Federal capital has been put on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast along with strict checking at all entry and exit points of the city.

According to police spokesman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir has directed all police officials to check the duty points themselves as no laxity will be tolerated in that regard.

He said that checking has been increased at all entry and exit points of Islamabad. Special instructions have been issued to the officials deployed at the checkpoints to make security more effective and keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles and individuals.

Policemen serving at various duty points have been prohibited to use mobile phones while proper gadgets and weapons have been provided for effective security.

The police spokesman said that Islamabad police were equipped with thermal imaging capability and it was being fully utilized. Suspicious persons or vehicles will be closely monitored and pedestrians and vehicles in the diplomatic enclave and red zone to be checked.

Checking at various points of diplomatic enclave and red zone has been tightened. Security at all the entry and exit points of the city has been beefed up, with monitoring through the Safe City system. Snipers have been also deployed at important points and buildings.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Bomb Blast Mobile Red Zone Vehicles Alert Nasir All

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

16 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

1 hour ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.