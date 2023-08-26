Security institutions, faith leaders defeat Indian designs of religious instigation in Pakistan: Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the national security institutions and faith leaders from both the Muslim and Christian communities had successfully defeated the Indian nefarious designs aimed at fomenting religious discord in Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the national security institutions and faith leaders from both the Muslim and Christian communities had successfully defeated the Indian nefarious designs aimed at fomenting religious discord in Pakistan.

Addressing a cross-denominational harmony conference, organized by the district peace committee, he said as per reports, there had been active involvement by certain hostile forces from India to incite unrest among Muslim, Christian, and Shia-Sunni communities within Pakistan.

Ashrafi who is also the President of the International Interfaith Harmony Council informed that before the Jaranwala tragedy, the national security agencies in collaboration with religious scholars and leaders of all schools of thought countered these nefarious plans in Sargodha, Sialkot and other cities.

He said the criminals behind the Jaranwala incident were expected to be exposed soon. "Although specific details are yet to be disclosed, it can be confirmed that even in Jaranwala, there exists a malevolent intent backed by anti-Pakistan ideologies and external support to instigate religious turmoil," he added.

Ashrafi expressed appreciation to the religious scholars, leaders, and administrative personnel for their successful efforts in foiling conspiracies designed to create interfaith and intra-faith disharmony in the country.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti remarked, "Sargodha embodies tranquillity, and collectively, we strive to uphold this peaceful ambience." Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui conveyed that over the last five days, 64 complaints were lodged regarding controversial content on social media across various districts in Punjab. He highlighted that the intention behind such acts was to disrupt harmony and sow discord among the people of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, remained watchful and actively engaged in quelling such adversaries within the nation.

A spokesman for Churches Pakistan, Amail Khokhar articulated that the demise of an individual equates to the loss of all of humanity. He expressed, "We must heed the divine, bridge differences, and foster affection to ensure tranquillity pervades every corner of our nation." Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali extended a warm welcome to all the attendees as he delivered the inaugural address.

Member of Provincial Assembly Tahir Naveed Chaudhry, members of the Christian community, religious scholars from various sects, professors, and individuals from diverse walks of life also participated in the event.