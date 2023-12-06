Open Menu

Security Institutions Fully Capable To Defeat War On Terrorism: Bugti

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Security institutions fully capable to defeat war on terrorism: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Wednesday said that all security institutions are fully capable of defeating the war on terrorism.

Every citizen including civil society and media persons must play the role of winning the war against terror, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan is not a soft state for terrorists, he warned. “Our country had made unprecedented sacrifices while fighting the war on terror, “ he said.

We will wipe out the terrorists from this region, he said. Commenting on security threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan before the elections, he said that the Caretaker government is making all-out efforts to provide necessary security to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is the responsibility of ECP to make arrangements for free and fair elections in Pakistan, he said.

To a question about the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities, he said some Afghan people living in Pakistan without valid documents have been found involved in criminal activities. Any foreigner can visit Pakistan for business or tourism purposes with a valid visa and documents, he said.

To another question about rising incidents of terrorism, he said that an intelligence-driven proxy war is being supported and funded by Indian RAW. He said anti-state elements are trying to sabotage the peaceful environment of this country. He said that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and security institutions are fully vigilant to tackle any untoward incidents in Pakistan.

