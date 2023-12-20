Open Menu

Security Issue: Blocked NICs Of Suspects To Be Decided By Dec 31

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Security Issue: Blocked NICs of suspects to be decided by Dec 31

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The fate of 996 blocked National Identity Cards (NICs) of suspects will be decided by December 31 in the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner DG Khan, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, to review the security situation and illegal foreigners here on Wednesday.

The ID cards of suspects were blocked after instructions from the Punjab government. It was also decided to conduct a search operation, and the persons without legal documents would be sent back to their country.

Different departments will coordinate with one another.

Similarly, modern gadgets will be utilized for carrying out operations. The NIC of 174 persons was cleared after complete working.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Luck, Additional Commissioner Kareem Bukhash, Deputy Director NADRA Salman Afaq, and others.

Similarly, officers from other districts, including Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Layyah, joined the meeting via video link..

