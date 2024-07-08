Open Menu

Security Linked With Economic Situation; PPP To Attend Govt Called APC: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that security was linked with the country’s economic situation and his party has principally decided to participate in the Govt’s called all parties conference (APC) for a broad-based political consensus on issues related to national security besides ensuring durable peace in the country

Addressing a press conference at Governor House here Monday, Bilawal Bhutto said that an inclusive and across the board political consensus was inevitable on all issues related to national security and the decisions once taken at APC would get support of the political forces and the entire nation. He hailed the Prime Minister’s decision to invite the PTI in APC.

He said that we stand with our brave security forces in their fight against menace of terrorism and demanded strong action against facilitators of terrorists. Bilawal Bhutto said that collective decisions against scourge of terrorism were imperative for durable progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that major problems of the country were unemployment and price hike and these issues could be addressed only through better economic and monetary policies.

Bilawal said that it would have been better if consultation was made with PPP before the budget, saying that his party would continue to support the government to take decisions in the country and people’s interests.

He said that the PPP did not believe in the politics of accusation, confrontation and blame games. PPP would be reactivated in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said that we need to move forward on the path of democracy as there was no benefit of weeping on the past mistakes.

Under the Sindh Government Clean Energy Initiative, he said that solar systems would be given to poor people of all districts of Sindh province on subsidized rates to provide them relief. He expressed the hope that CM KP would follow Sindh Govt’s footprints by providing solar systems to poor people of KP.

He said that the PPP leadership had always responded positively despite provoking and hooliganism politics of opponents as we strongly believed to address people's problems and take the country forward on the road to prosperity.

To a question about joining the government, the PPP Chairman said that PPP wanted strengthening of democracy and that every positive step of the Government would be supported. Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi was also present on the occasion.

