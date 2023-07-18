Security measure reviewed for Muharram at Paharpur Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held here on Tuesday to review security arrangements for maintaining peace at Paharpur Tehsil during Muharram-ul-harram in the district.

The meeting was held on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani was held at the Frontier Reserve Police(FRP) office under the chairmanship of Supervision Police Officer Paharpur Circle SP FRP Dera Range Iqbal Baloch.

On this occasion, SP Iqbal Baloch said that police were committed to protecting lives and properties of citizens and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to make security deployment under the Muharram security plan at Paharpur Tehsil and directed the DSP Paharpur circle to ensure security at all processions, checking points.

He said all the personnel should remain alert while ensuring their own safety as well by using helmets and jackets to effectively deal with any untoward incident.

He said it should be ensured that there was no shortage of facilities besides providing a daily report in time to the DSP concerned.

The meeting was attended by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar, SHO Paharpur Sub-Inspector Attaullah Khan, SHO Karri Kaisor Inspector Shah Jehan Khan, SHO Bund Korai, Sub-Inspector Khalil Khan.