Security measures adopted to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :In preparation for the observance of Muharram-ul-Haram, the administration and police of Hazara Division Sunday have taken comprehensive measures to ensure peace, harmony, and coordination among all sects.

Over 1,800 personnel have been deployed from the 1st to 10th Muharram to ensure peaceful environment.

Deputy commissioners and district police officers have held peace committee meetings in 8 districts of the region where all stakeholders have unanimously agreed to implement measures to hold Muharram processions and gatherings in a peaceful manner.

Religious scholars and civil society members have pledged their support in promoting peace and harmony and discouraging any incitement or sectarian hatred. Security arrangements for the routes of Imambargahs, Majalis, and mourning processions have been put in place in all districts of Hazara.

Deputy commissioners and police officers are actively working to uphold the sanctity of mosques and religious places, ensuring sectarian speeches are avoided.