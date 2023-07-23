Open Menu

Security Measures Adopted To Ensure Peaceful Observance Of Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Security measures adopted to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :In preparation for the observance of Muharram-ul-Haram, the administration and police of Hazara Division Sunday have taken comprehensive measures to ensure peace, harmony, and coordination among all sects.

Over 1,800 personnel have been deployed from the 1st to 10th Muharram to ensure peaceful environment.

Deputy commissioners and district police officers have held peace committee meetings in 8 districts of the region where all stakeholders have unanimously agreed to implement measures to hold Muharram processions and gatherings in a peaceful manner.

Religious scholars and civil society members have pledged their support in promoting peace and harmony and discouraging any incitement or sectarian hatred. Security arrangements for the routes of Imambargahs, Majalis, and mourning processions have been put in place in all districts of Hazara.

Deputy commissioners and police officers are actively working to uphold the sanctity of mosques and religious places, ensuring sectarian speeches are avoided.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Sunday All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

1 hour ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

2 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

4 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

4 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

5 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan