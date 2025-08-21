Security measures at police lines Tank reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah visited the police lines to review security measures here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat also accompanied the DPO who reviewed the overall law and order situation, cleanliness, perimeter walls, security posts, and the performance of police personnel.

He issued special instructions to the officers and personnel present on-site to ensure effective security arrangements.

He said that police officers must perform their duties with honesty, courage, and vigilance.

He also directed for using bulletproof vests and helmets during duty in view of prevailing security situations.

He further directed personnel to avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty, maintain discipline, and remain alert and cautious at all times.

He added that ensuring the safety of their lives, property, and dignity was a core police responsibility and asked the personnel to behave with citizens respectfully.

