Open Menu

Security Measures At Police Lines Tank Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Security measures at police lines Tank reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah visited the police lines to review security measures here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat also accompanied the DPO who reviewed the overall law and order situation, cleanliness, perimeter walls, security posts, and the performance of police personnel.

He issued special instructions to the officers and personnel present on-site to ensure effective security arrangements.

He said that police officers must perform their duties with honesty, courage, and vigilance.

He also directed for using bulletproof vests and helmets during duty in view of prevailing security situations.

He further directed personnel to avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty, maintain discipline, and remain alert and cautious at all times.

He added that ensuring the safety of their lives, property, and dignity was a core police responsibility and asked the personnel to behave with citizens respectfully.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

21 minutes ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

21 minutes ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

36 minutes ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

1 hour ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

2 hours ago
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

2 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

2 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

3 hours ago
 China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation de ..

China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan