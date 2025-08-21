Security Measures At Police Lines Tank Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah visited the police lines to review security measures here on Thursday.
According to police spokesman DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat also accompanied the DPO who reviewed the overall law and order situation, cleanliness, perimeter walls, security posts, and the performance of police personnel.
He issued special instructions to the officers and personnel present on-site to ensure effective security arrangements.
He said that police officers must perform their duties with honesty, courage, and vigilance.
He also directed for using bulletproof vests and helmets during duty in view of prevailing security situations.
He further directed personnel to avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty, maintain discipline, and remain alert and cautious at all times.
He added that ensuring the safety of their lives, property, and dignity was a core police responsibility and asked the personnel to behave with citizens respectfully.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens
Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banned polythene shopping bags seized1 minute ago
-
Floods delay KPK,GB,Kashmir Cricket hunt trials1 minute ago
-
Islamic Relief International delegation calls on DC1 minute ago
-
Security measures at police lines Tank reviewed1 minute ago
-
DC for conducting crackdown on illegal mining11 minutes ago
-
PHAF launches plantation campaign "Aik Beti Aik Shajar"11 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp held for flood victims in Tank11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree on vitality of friendship for progress, regional peace11 minutes ago
-
Three children drown in Panjkora river; two saved, one missing11 minutes ago
-
Man who set boy on fire arrested11 minutes ago
-
COAS didn’t speak to any journalist: DG ISPR11 minutes ago
-
Nation will always remember victims of terrorism: Mohsin Naqvi21 minutes ago