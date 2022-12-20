Security measures beef up in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) ::In order to beef up the security measures, the District Administration has imposed a ban on tinted glass vehicles and displaying of arms within the district's limits.

Police have also started checking vehicles at all entry and exit points of the district.

Barricades have also been erected to monitor vehicles entering or leaving the city.

Rapid and Quick Response Force has also been deputed at sensitive areas of the district.

District Police Officer, Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has said that the protection of people is among the topmost priority of the police and available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective. He also urged people to be vigilant and inform authorities about any suspicious activity.