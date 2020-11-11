UrduPoint.com
Security Measures Being Ensured In Smart Lockdown Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Security measures being ensured in smart lockdown areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :On the direction of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, security measures are being ensured for smart lockdown in selected areas in view of the second wave of coronavirus.

According to the security plan, SPs, DSPs and SHOs of City, Cantt, Iqbal Town and Model Town divisions are performing their duties in their respective lockdown areas.

He said that 180 policemen had been deployed in Model Town Division, 70 in Iqbal Town, 100 in Cantonment and ten policemen have been deployed in the City Division.

The DIG Operations directed policemen deployed at areas to take precautionary measures,including masks, gloves and sanitizers.

More Stories From Pakistan

