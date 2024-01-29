Security measures for 2024 general elections scrutinized in high-level meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A high-level meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja delved into police security arrangements and readiness for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The officers received briefings and directives to conduct on-ground assessments of security measures and deployments in their respective areas.

IGP Sindh emphasized the importance of finalizing and implementing election preparations at the zone and district levels, considering past incidents. Riffat Mukhtar stressed the need for heightened security, especially during nighttime political events and gatherings, based on leaders' confidence and recommendations.

The Sindh Police chief underscored the immediate reporting of any code of conduct violations to the Election Commission and urged strict legal action against individuals involved in weapon displays or disturbances in the areas.

The meeting saw participation from Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs, and district SSPs, ensuring comprehensive discussions on election security strategies.