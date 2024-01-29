Open Menu

Security Measures For 2024 General Elections Scrutinized In High-level Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Security measures for 2024 general elections scrutinized in high-level meeting

A high-level meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja delved into police security arrangements and readiness for the upcoming 2024 general elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) A high-level meeting chaired by IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja delved into police security arrangements and readiness for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The officers received briefings and directives to conduct on-ground assessments of security measures and deployments in their respective areas.

IGP Sindh emphasized the importance of finalizing and implementing election preparations at the zone and district levels, considering past incidents. Riffat Mukhtar stressed the need for heightened security, especially during nighttime political events and gatherings, based on leaders' confidence and recommendations.

The Sindh Police chief underscored the immediate reporting of any code of conduct violations to the Election Commission and urged strict legal action against individuals involved in weapon displays or disturbances in the areas.

The meeting saw participation from Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs, and district SSPs, ensuring comprehensive discussions on election security strategies.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Police Election Commission Of Pakistan From Weapon

Recent Stories

King Charles & Kate back home after surgeries

King Charles & Kate back home after surgeries

1 hour ago
 Cement giant Holcim eyes US reindustrialisation to ..

Cement giant Holcim eyes US reindustrialisation to boost N. America spinoff

1 hour ago
 ROs to unveil 2024 election outcomes with 859 medi ..

ROs to unveil 2024 election outcomes with 859 media walls

1 hour ago
 MQM-P blames PPP for weakening local govt institut ..

MQM-P blames PPP for weakening local govt institutions through administrators

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Blighur Rehman distribut ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Blighur Rehman distributes LCCI IT Freelancing awards

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National ..

Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National Women’s T20

1 hour ago
Russia says 3 killed in Ukrainian shelling of Done ..

Russia says 3 killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

1 hour ago
 Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade ..

Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade opportunities in Philippines

1 hour ago
 Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Ba ..

Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish

Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish

1 hour ago
 IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of mas ..

IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses: Humayun Akhtar

1 hour ago
 New leadership elected in Softball Federation of P ..

New leadership elected in Softball Federation of Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan