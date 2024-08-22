Security Measures For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) Discussed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Nadeem Nasir has said that comprehensive security and administrative measures have been taken by the district administration regarding the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
He said that the cooperation of Ulema of all schools of thought and traders is vital in the implementation of the measures.
He said this while addressing the District Peace Committee meeting here on Thursday. CPO Kamran Adil, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Shahab Aslam and other officers were present in the meeting. Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Syed Jaafar Naqvi, Maulana Riaz Kharal, Maulana Yasin Zafar, Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Dr.
Iftikhar Naqvi, Ashiq Hussain Rizvi, Khawaja Shahid Razak Saka, Muhammad Amin Butt, Muhammad Khabib, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Rashid Mahmood, Bishop of Faisalabad. Dr. Andryas Rahmat and others were also present.
The Deputy Commissioner welcomed the commendable services of the scholars of all schools of thought regarding the establishment of peace and religious harmony in the district.
He assured that effective measures will be taken to solve the problems identified by the scholars.
The CPO appreciated the cooperation of the scholars for the establishment of peace and informed about the arrangements made on the occasion of Chehlum.
The members of the peace committee appreciated the arrangements made by the district and police administration for Chehlum.
