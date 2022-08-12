Security measures for Independence Day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police devised fool proof security arrangements for Freedom Day celebrations here on direction of IG Punjab.

Police source said there would be complete ban followed by monitoring of one-wheeling, aerial firing or arms exhibition at all nooks and corners of the district. Mischievous people to be spotted anywhere would be dealt strictly to avoid chaos.

Any person proving guilty of molestation or harassment of women would be put behind the bar. Lady police officials would be deployed at recreational places, particularly parks to protect females.

Special squads would be constituted to avoid one-wheeling on roads.

Unsavoury antics like hooting, blowing horns or creating noise pollution by removing motorbikes' silencers would be prohibited.

Persons to be found in aerial firing or fire work would be arrested and charged as per law, it was informed.