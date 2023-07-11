Open Menu

Security Measures For Muharram Reviewed

July 11, 2023

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding security arrangements about Muharram, at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines

During the meeting, peace and security arrangements during Muharram and other important issues were discussed.

The organizers of the congregations and processions informed about their expected problems during Muharram.

The CCPO Lahore, with the support of the district administration, assured the security of the congregations and processions, roads patchwork, removal of encroachments, installation of lights, parking and other arrangements. He said that regular meetings were being held with the peace committee members, procession organizers and license holders.

He instructed the Divisional SPs to be in constant contact with the peace committee members, organizers of majalis and processions.

The CCPO Lahore directed the concerned SP to inquire about the matter and report within 24 hours on the complaint of drug selling at the Shafiqabad police station area.

The implementation of the timing restriction of majalis and processions and observance of the route would be ensured, he added.

He said that 20788 officers and officials would perform the security duties of 3868 Majalis in the provincial capital, while more than 10,000 officers and officials would provide security to 364 processions of Ashura-e-Muharram in Lahore.

He said that fool-proof security would be provided to processions and congregations during Muharram.

He said that during Muharram, the processions would be monitored by CCTV cameras with the support of the Safe City Authority and the district administration.

He said that the process of checking the participants of the Majalis would be made effective with the cooperation of the organizers.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated the efforts of the peace committee and scholars for establishing peace.

He assured to make the best arrangements and solve the problems. Commissioner Lahore said, "Respect for all faiths is necessary for us." Peace Committee members and others assured full cooperation for the peaceful conduct of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, CTO Lahore Captain (R) Mustansar Feroze, SP (Security), SP (Dolphin), Divisional SPs and concerned police officers. District administration officers, peace committee members, license holders and organizers of majalis and processions were also present.

