Security Measures For NA-249 Bye-elections Discussed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to review security measures for bye-elections of NA-249 and others.

Measures were discussed and coordinated action plan was formulated to ensure strict security for bye-elections of NA-249 (to be held on Thursday), religious gatherings across the province, Eid-ul-Fitr and implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, said a news release.

The meeting was held at the headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and attended by Additional IGP - Karachi, Additional IGP Special Branch, Additional IGP CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs (West, East, South, Special Branch, CIA and Traffic), senior officers of Rangers and intelligence agencies.

The meeting also reiterated that all possible security measures would be taken to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

