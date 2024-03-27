Security Measures Heightened In Abbottabad District
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Keeping in view of the current security situation, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail Wednesday has ordered the implementation of various checkpoints and search operations across different locations within the district.
The Primary objective of these measures is to safeguard the lives and properties of the public.
Citizens are urged to extend their cooperation, as these initiatives are taken towards ensuring the safety and security of the community.
They are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the police control at 09929310033.
DPO Abbottabad has commenced checkpoint operations and search activities in various parts of the district, including entry and exit points, motorway interchanges, and various city locations.
Vehicles and individuals are being thoroughly checked at all checkpoints during this heightened security operation. The District Police Officer appeals to the public to cooperate fully and remain alert to their surroundings, urging them to report any suspicious incidents or individuals without delay.
Furthermore, police officers and personnel have been directed to uphold standards and ensure the effective implementation of security measures in partnership with the community.
