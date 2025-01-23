Security Measures Reviewed At Gulam Imam Post
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Rural Tank Syed Marjan Khan on Wednesday visited the Gul Imam and Nasran posts to review security security measures.
According to the police spokesman, he also conducted a detailed review of the ongoing construction work at the posts and expressed satisfaction over the progress.
He found the police personnel at the posts to be alert and vigilant while praising the officers' dedication and commended their determination and morale.
He conveyed issued instructions from DPO Tank, which emphasized ensuring the safety of the public's life and property, securing personal safety, maintaining law and order, eliminating crime, and making the region a haven of peace.
It is worth mentioning that under the leadership of DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, the police force is always prepared to protect the public and is taking all possible measures to rid the area of crime.
He also urged people to fully cooperate with the police in identifying crimes and maintaining peace.
Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Imam Masood Khan was also present.
APP/slm
