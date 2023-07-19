Security measures reviewed at police check posts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Lower Farmanullah visited the newly constructed building of police station Raghzai and check posts at Angoor Adda and Khamrang to review security measures.

According to a police spokesman, during the visit, he inspected various sections of the new buildings and met the elders of the area.

The DPO was given a detailed briefing about the law and order situation and security arrangements made in its wake.

The police chief expressed satisfaction over the security measures and asked the personnel to perform their duties honestly to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

He said that police jawans should take care of the self-respect of all the dignitaries of the area to further improve the image of the police.

He said they should also take strict action against the criminal elements with the cooperation of the elders of the area to wipe out crimes from society.

He also directed the police personnel to ensure their own safety as well by using bulletproof helmets and jackets.