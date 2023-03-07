UrduPoint.com

Security Measures Reviewed At Sheikh Badin Check Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Security measures reviewed at Sheikh Badin check post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) Muhammad Arif on Tuesday paid a visit to a check post at Sheikh Badin mountains and reviewed security measures.

He undertook the visit in line with directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi as part of efforts to maintain peace and ensure effective measures aimed at ensuring the protection of the life and property of citizens.

He took stock of security-related matters and issued directives for making further improvements in security measures at the check post.

He met with the police personnel posted at the check post and learned about their problems and requirements. He urged them to continue with the same high spirit of dedication and commitment.

The SP said that making check posts strong and secure was the need of the hour and directed them to take effective measures for their own safety.

He also directed the police personnel to cooperate with people in the area and behave with them politely.

