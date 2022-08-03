Security measures reviewed for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) ::A joint meeting of police and businessmen was held here on Wednesday with DSP City Sadat Khan in the chair to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram and mourning procession routes in the city.

SHO City Amjad Hussain, presidents of various business organizations, elders and officials from the departments concerned participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, a detailed discussion was made on the security measures taken regarding the peaceful holding of mourning processions on the 7th and 9th of Muharram and Ashura Day.

A comprehensive action plan was decided to keep markets closed on the occasion of Muharram processions.

The meeting agreed upon to increase mutual cooperation and harmony, reiterating the commitment to play a joint role in maintaining peace in the city during Muharram.