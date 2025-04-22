Security measures reviewed for ongoing polio campaign

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The anti-polio drive is peacefully underway in various union councils of Tank district amid elaborate security measures.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, visited several areas to review security measures.

They met with police officers, polio teams, and health workers at various Basic Health Units (BHUs), checkpoints, and field routes.

According to a police spokesman, they reviewed the security arrangements, encouraged the personnel, and provided professional guidance.

He said police, Frontier Corps(FC) and other law agencies remained fully alert, providing security to vaccination teams to ensure the smooth execution of the campaign.

He said the Bomb Disposal Squad conducted clearance operations at various locations before dispatching the polio teams.

Deployed personnel were briefed about the seriousness of their responsibilities, the importance of public cooperation, and the need to ensure their own safety.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said the polio campaign was not just a health initiative but a national duty and urged parents to cooperate fully with polio teams and ensure that their children received the anti-polio drops.