Security Measures Reviewed For Upcoming General Elections In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to evaluate security measures in the Federal capital ahead of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.
The meeting saw the participation of all Chief Police Officers, Senior Superintendents of Police, Deputy Police Officers, Superintendents of Police, Sub-divisional police officers, and administrative officers.
During the meeting, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan received a comprehensive briefing on security arrangements before, during, and after the elections.
Emphasizing the safety of citizens and the peaceful conduct of elections as top priorities, the Islamabad Police outlined measures to enhance security.
To bolster security, CCTV cameras will be installed at all sensitive polling stations, and a central control room will be established in Safe City to oversee and manage all operations.
Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan will personally supervise activities from the control room, ensuring effective coordination.
The police will strictly adhere to directives issued by the Election Commission, with zero tolerance for any violations.
The meeting also resolved to take stringent legal actions against individuals engaging in the display of weapons, aerial firing, and intimidating activities. Traffic management and parking arrangements are being planned for Election Day.
Special assistance will be provided to journalists covering the elections, as well as international observers and monitoring teams, to facilitate them in discharging their duties.
The police force reiterated its commitment to carrying out its responsibilities diligently on the day of the elections.
In case of any unusual activity, the public is urged to promptly report it by dialling 15 or using the ITP 15 Pukar service.
