Security measures strengthened across district during Ramadan

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The District Peace Committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, focused on enhancing security and maintaining peace throughout the district during the month of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Gondal emphasized the priority of ensuring a peaceful environment, stressing that the cooperation of Peace Committee members is crucial in fostering religious harmony and unity.

He praised the role of scholars in promoting social peace and religious tolerance during Ramadan, a time that holds great significance for all Muslims.

In addition to security measures, Gondal informed attendees about efforts to provide goods at discounted rates to the public throughout the month. He also assured that additional security personnel would be deployed outside mosques, especially during Taraweeh prayers.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed provided details on the security arrangements made to ensure the safety of the public. Scholars present at the meeting offered their full cooperation and underscored the importance of peace for all. The meeting concluded with prayers for the prosperity, peace, and unity of the country and nation.