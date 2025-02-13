Open Menu

Security Measures Tightened For Shab-e-Barat In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Security measures tightened for Shab-e-Barat in Karachi

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has directed the officers concerned to strengthen security arrangements for Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has directed the officers concerned to strengthen security arrangements for Shab-e-Barat.

He instructed police officials to ensure full security at mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, cemeteries and dargahs, according to a news release on Thursday.

Police patrols on main roads and in neighborhoods will be increased and close coordination with event organizers will be maintained.

Volunteers from these gatherings will also be deployed to assist in managing crowds.

Authorities have been asked to monitor individuals on the Fourth schedule, potential terrorist elements and any suspicious persons. Public property and key installations will be guarded, while action will be taken against vendors selling fireworks.

Additionally, the Bomb Disposal Squad is on alert, and SHOs are required to regularly assess patrols and security placements across the city.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes n ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Ad ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor

2 minutes ago
 Resolving public grievances police's top priority: ..

Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilater ..

Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..

2 minutes ago
 US funding cuts threaten global health response, W ..

US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns

16 minutes ago
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax f ..

Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..

18 minutes ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

36 minutes ago
 Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" la ..

Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched

16 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

16 minutes ago
 Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

11 minutes ago
 PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan