Security Measures Tightened For Shab-e-Barat In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM
Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has directed the officers concerned to strengthen security arrangements for Shab-e-Barat
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has directed the officers concerned to strengthen security arrangements for Shab-e-Barat.
He instructed police officials to ensure full security at mosques, Imam Bargahs, shrines, cemeteries and dargahs, according to a news release on Thursday.
Police patrols on main roads and in neighborhoods will be increased and close coordination with event organizers will be maintained.
Volunteers from these gatherings will also be deployed to assist in managing crowds.
Authorities have been asked to monitor individuals on the Fourth schedule, potential terrorist elements and any suspicious persons. Public property and key installations will be guarded, while action will be taken against vendors selling fireworks.
Additionally, the Bomb Disposal Squad is on alert, and SHOs are required to regularly assess patrols and security placements across the city.
