Security measures tightens for Easter Celebrations in Sukkur Range

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, on Saturday ordered enhanced security measures for the Easter celebrations of the Christian community.

He instructed SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki, along with DSPs and SHOs, to maintain close contact with Christian community leaders.

Police personnel will be deployed at churches and Christian settlements for the entire week.

The DIG emphasized that traffic control will be enforced, and parking near churches will be prohibited. Bomb disposal teams will conduct searches at major churches, and special security personnel will be deployed at churches every Sunday.

District DIP Incharges will submit daily reports on security deployment during the Easter celebrations. DIG Sukkur assured Christian community leaders that police would prioritize their security in Sukkur Range.